UNO baseball falls to USC, despite a 4-2 Maverick lead in the sixth inning

LOS ANGELES — UNO played USC close for a third straight day, but the Trojans scored four times in the bottom of the eighth inning to complete a sweep, winning 7-4 Sunday.

UNO took a 4-2 lead in the sixth inning as Devin Hurdle's single brought home Cam Frederick.

USC scored once in the seventh, then in the eighth Trevor Halsema led off with a home run, and D'Andre Smith capped the inning with a two-run triple.

Matt Keating, an Omaha Creighton Prep graduate, pitched a scoreless ninth to pick up the save for USC.

Hurdle, Frederick and Harrison Denk had two hits apiece for the Mavs (2-6).

UNO will play at Arkansas on Wednesday.