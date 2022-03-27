UNO baseball gets walk-off win in bottom of the 9th against St. Thomas

Harrison Denk drew a bases-loaded walk with one out in the bottom of the ninth to give UNO a 3-2 win over St. Thomas on Sunday at Anderson Field.
Drew Reetz doubled to start the inning and Will Hanafan followed with a single. After a groundout and an intentional walk to Mike Boeve, Denk drew the walk on a 3-2 pitch.
St. Thomas took a 2-1 lead in the top of the seventh, but the Mavs tied it in the bottom half on Boeve's RBI double to the left-field corner.
Wyatt Sellers got the win in relief after Mark Timmins threw seven effective innings.
UNO (9-13) will play at Oral Roberts beginning Friday.
