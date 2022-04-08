UNO baseball held to three hits in loss to Northern Colorado

Northern Colorado held UNO to three hits as the Bears won the series opener 1-0 Friday night at Anderson Field.

Northern Colorado strung together three singles in the eighth inning, the last two with two outs, to produce the game's lone run.

UNO puts runners at first and second with one out in the ninth, but a 4-3 double play ended the game.

Caleb Riedel and Joey Machado combined to strike out 13 Bears. Riedel went the first five innings, but Northern Colorado made him work as he threw 110 pitches.

Ian Torpey, who entered with an 8.42 ERA, went the first eight innings for the win, while Logan Chase worked out of trouble in the ninth.

UNO and Northern Colorado will play again at 2 p.m. Saturday.

