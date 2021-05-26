UNO baseball hopes to make more Summit League tournament memories

Six of their league losses came in games that they led after the seventh inning. Two occurred earlier this month at North Dakota State, UNO's first-round opponent this weekend. The Mavs are 3-5 against the Bison this season.

"I think if we just play with confidence we'll be fine," Eckhout said. "I know we've had ups and downs this year, but that's baseball, there's a lot of ups and downs. This time of year it's whichever team is riding high."

UNO did win its last three regular-season games and Porter likes his team's mindset entering the tournament.

"I think our guys have done a great job all year of staying the course and preparing for this week," Porter said.

The Mavs were third in the five-team league in batting (.269) and ERA (5.89).

UNO's lineup has shown the ability to string together big innings, too. Six Mavs have more than 20 RBIs. Chris Esposito leads the team in homers (8) and RBIs (37) while Masen Prososki has 33 RBIs and 20 steals. Third baseman Mike Boeve, a Summit League first-teamer, hit .322 and led the league with 16 doubles.

"Offensively, I believe we're way better than we were in ’19," Eckhout said. "As long as we have that confident mentality at the plate, we can have some success during the tournament."