UNO baseball opens series with North Dakota State with a loss

UNO went through another Friday where it was searching for offense.

The Mavs played a 1-0 game for the fourth time in the past five Fridays. UNO was on the losing end this time as Logan Williams' RBI double in the sixth inning gave North Dakota State a 1-0 win at Anderson Field in a matchup of the Summit League leaders.

"We got to find a way to score some runs on Fridays. It's a mindset thing. The pitchers and defense are doing their part. You have to do all three facets if you want to win ballgames," UNO coach Evan Porter said.

With the win, North Dakota State improves to 8-2 in league play, while UNO falls to 6-4. The teams have altered the series schedule as they will play a doubleheader beginning at 1 p.m. Saturday. There will be no game Sunday.

North Dakota State is the home team for the series, which had been scheduled to be played in Fargo. But because of cold temperatures, the series was moved to Omaha.

Williams, who leads the Bison with 30 RBIs, provided the offense on a chilly night when NDSU starter Max Loven and UNO's Caleb Riedel were in control early on. Riedel needed just 36 pitches to retire 12 of the 13 batters he faced through four innings.

Riedel got out of a bases-loaded jam in the fifth with a strikeout, then UNO put together its best threat in the sixth.

Noah Greise reached on an error and Mike Boeve followed with a double that one-hopped the fence in right. But Loven worked out of that trouble, getting the inning's first out at home on a grounder to the third baseman.

"We need some timely hitting when it counts," Porter said.

After Loven worked out of trouble in the top of the sixth, NDSU's Cadyn Schwabe was at second base when Williams hit a drive to left center that hopped over the fence for a ground-rule double.

For Riedel, it was the first run he had allowed since Feb. 27 when he faced USC. The Millard West graduate had thrown 31 consecutive scoreless innings.

"He was great again tonight," Porter said of Riedel, who finished with nine strikeouts in six innings. "We got to find a way to score him some runs."

UNO also left two stranded in the seventh and eighth innings. NDSU closer Tristen Roehrich struck out the side in the ninth.

