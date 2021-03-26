 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
UNO baseball opens series with Wichita State with a loss
0 comments
topical
BASEBALL

UNO baseball opens series with Wichita State with a loss

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

WICHITA, Kan. — Wichita State hit five home runs and scored in each of the first five innings to down UNO 14-5 in their series opener Friday night.

Trailing 5-0 through three innings, UNO scored four times in the top of the fourth to pull close. Chris Esposito hit a two-run homer during that rally.

But the Shockers put the game away with seven runs in the fifth. Millard West grad Garrett Kocis capped that inning with a two-run home run.

UNO got its last run on a solo shot by Breyden Eckhout in the eighth.

Esposito, Parker Smejkal and Brett Bonar each had two hits to lead the UNO offense. Seth Stroh, a freshman from Kearney, scored twice for the Shockers.

UNO and Wichita State continue their series Saturday at 2 p.m.​

A brief look at UNO baseball since 2010

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Will smaller schools have trouble affording their star players?

Omaha World-Herald: Local Sports

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert