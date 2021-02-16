UNO baseball picked No. 1 in preseason Summit League poll

After winning the Summit League title in 2019, the UNO baseball team is the favorite to win it again this spring.

The Mavs received three first-place votes and 15 points in the league’s preseason poll, which was announced Tuesday. Oral Roberts is next with 14 points and two first-place votes. North Dakota State was third, followed by South Dakota State and Western Illinois.

Third baseman Breyden Eckhout and starting pitcher Joey Machado are UNO’s players to watch. Eckhout was first-team all-conference in 2019, while Machado is expected to be the team’s ace.

Also, UNO’s season-opening series this weekend at Oregon was canceled Tuesday because of contact tracing in Oregon’s program. UNO’s opener now will be Feb. 26 at Missouri.

A brief look at UNO baseball since 2010