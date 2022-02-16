 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
BASEBALL

UNO baseball picked third in preseason Summit League poll

UNO was picked to finish third in the Summit League preseason baseball coaches poll, which was announced Wednesday.

UNO, which opens Friday at San Jose State, went 14-12 and placed third in the Summit last season.

Oral Roberts, the defending regular-season champion, is the heavy favorite this year, while North Dakota State, winners of a program-record 42 games last season, is second. The Summit is a seven-team league as Northern Colorado and St. Thomas are in their first years as members.

UNO's players to watch are third baseman Mike Boeve, an all-league pick as a freshman, and starting pitcher Mark Timmins.

Summit preseason poll

1, Oral Roberts (6 first-place votes) 36 points.

2, North Dakota State (1) 31.

3, UNO 24.

4, South Dakota State 23.

5, Northern Colorado 13.

6, Western Illinois 12.

7, St. Thomas 8.

gene.schinzel@owh.com, 402-444-1038, twitter.com/GeneOWH

