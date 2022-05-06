UNO baseball rallies, but South Dakota State tags bullpen with loss

Ryan McDonald delivered a tiebreaking single in the seventh inning and added a solo homer in the eighth to help South Dakota State to a 5-2 win over UNO in the series opener Friday night at Anderson Field.

Eddie Rosario homered in the bottom of the sixth inning to tie it 2-2 for the Mavericks (20-23, 10-6 Summit League). It was the second straight game Rosario homered to left.

But in the seventh against reliever Joey Machado, SDSU's Henry George led off with a ground-rule double before Anderson singled to center to break the tie. Anderson later scored to make it 4-2, then added his homer in the eighth.

Mike Boeve paced UNO with two doubles.

SDSU (17-18, 8-6), which is a game behind the Mavs for third place in the Summit, and UNO play the second game of the two-game series at 6 p.m. Saturday.

South Dakota St. (17-18, 8-6) .... 000 200 210—5 12 0

At UNO (20-23, 10-6) ................. 010 001 000—2 7 1

W: McCay, 3-3. L: Machado, 4-4. S: Bourassa, 4. 2B: SDSU, George, Beazley. UNO, Boeve 2. HR: SDSU, McDonald. UNO, Rosario.