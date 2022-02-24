UNO baseball rallies to knock of No. 21 UCLA

LOS ANGELES — For the third time in five games, UNO scored nine or more runs.

But for the first time this season in those games, the Mavericks picked up a win. And the 9-4 victory Wednesday night came against No. 21 UCLA, a No. 2 seed in last year's NCAA tournament which brought in the top-ranked freshman class this season after 10 Bruins were drafted in the 2021 MLB draft.

Though the Mavs (2-3) didn't have a hit until the fifth inning and struck out 18 times, they broke open the pitchers duel by scoring in four of the final five innings, including the game's final seven runs. Trailing 4-2, UNO went ahead for good with a four-run seventh. The Mavs were aided by two UCLA (2-3) throwing errors, including a two-out infield error that scored two runs to give UNO a 6-4 lead it wouldn't relinquish.

The Mavs scored their final three runs in the eighth, despite not recording a hit in the inning. Cam Frederick was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded then Mike Boeve and Noah Greise worked bases-loaded walks. Frederick and Boeve finished with two hits and two RBIs apiece. Eddie Satisky and Grant Goldston added two runs apiece.

"Having quality at-bats doesn't necessarily mean getting a base hit," coach Evan Porter said. "We had guys fighting in the box, working their way on and not chasing. UCLA has got some pretty good arms out there. When you see those guys throwing low- to mid-90s with wipeout stuff, it can be hard not to chase.

"Our guys did a good job of that. Putting one after another after another gave us three runs that put us up five."

Brady Posch (1-0) and Tanner Howe pitched the final 3⅔ scoreless innings in relief to hold off the Bruins. They also recorded six of the Mavs 13 strikeouts.

UNO remains in California, beginning a three-games series at Southern California on Friday.