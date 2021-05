UNO scored eight runs in the sixth inning to pull away for a 12-2 win over Western Illinois on Saturday night at Anderson Field.

UNO, which trailed 2-1 in the fifth, got a two-run home run from Parker Smejkal and a three-run shot from Masen Prososki in the sixth inning.

Harrison Denk had three hits, two runs scored and two RBIs to lead the UNO offense. Joey Machado pitched the first five innings to earn the win.

UNO and Western Illinois will complete their weekend series at 1 p.m. Sunday.