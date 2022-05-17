UNO baseball scores six runs in 11th inning to down Minnesota

UNO scored six runs in the 11th inning Tuesday to outlast Minnesota 10-7.

The Mavericks (24-26) led 4-3 entering the bottom of the ninth inning when Gopher catcher Chase Stanke drove in the tying run with a sacrifice fly.

After a scoreless 10th, UNO erupted in the 11th. Harrison Denk got things started with a sacrifice fly, then Garrett Kennedy scored off a single from Eduardo Rosario.

Devin Hurdle drove in a run on a ground-rule double, and Drew Reetz and Will Hanafan both drew walks with the bases loaded to push UNO's lead to 9-4.

Denk went to the plate again and finished the scoring with an RBI single.

The Gophers ( 15-34) scored three runs in the bottom of the 11th before reliever Brady Posch came on to record the final three outs.

UNO fill finish the regular season with a three-game series at St. Thomas starting Thursday at 3 p.m.