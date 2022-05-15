UNO baseball shut out by Oral Roberts, falls in series and Summit standings

Isaac Coffey shut down UNO through eight innings, and Oral Roberts shut out the Mavericks 9-0 in their home finale Sunday.

The Golden Eagles' Sunday starter gave up two hits, struck out six and walked none UNO was unable to get any offense going for the second straight day at Anderson Field. Oral Roberts (33-16, 15-6 Summit League) won 2-0 Saturday after the Mavs took Friday's series opener 7-2.

The Golden Eagles got all the offense they would need on the second pitch of the game.

Jake McMurray hit a leadoff home run off Charlie Bell, then UNO went down in order in four of the first five innings.

In the bottom of the third, Eddie Satisky was hit by a pitch and Devin Hurdle followed with a single to give UNO runners on first and second with no outs. But two strikeouts and a lineout ended the threat.

Bell, meanwhile, kept the Mavs in the game by striking out six through five innings. But ORU plated five runs in the sixth, highlighted by a two-run triple off the bat of Joshua Cox that knocked Bell out of the game.

The Golden Eagles added one run in the seventh and two more in the eighth.

Mike Boeve and Drew Reetz collected the other hits for UNO (23-26, 12-9), which dropped to fourth in the Summit standings.

The Mavs return to action at Minnesota on Tuesday before closing the regular season with a series at St. Thomas beginning Thursday.

ORU (33-16, 15-6) .......... 100 005 120—9 14 0

At UNO (23-26, 12-9) ...... 000 000 000—0 3 1

W: Coffey, 6-5. L: Bell, 4-5. 2B: ORU, Lindsly, Breeze. 3B: ORU, Cox. HR: ORU, McMurray.