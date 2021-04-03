UNO baseball shuts out North Dakota State

UNO got timely hitting and a solid start from Richie Holetz as the Mavericks blanked North Dakota State 7-0 Saturday afternoon at Tal Anderson Field.

Two-out RBI hits in the second and fifth innings put UNO in front and then it pulled away with a four-run sixth.

Jack Lombardi, who gave UNO the lead with a two-run single in the second, made it 4-0 with an RBI single in the sixth. Mike Boeve then chopped a two-run single into left field, and Chris Esposito capped the sixth inning by rolling an RBI single to left.

Boeve finished with three hits, two runs scored and two RBIs, while Keil Krumwiede added two hits and scored twice.

North Dakota State had its leadoff batter reach safely in four of the first five innings, but Holetz worked around trouble. The right-hander struck out six in six innings, allowing two hits and walking four.

UNO, which has won two of three so far in the series, and NDSU will play again Sunday at 1 p.m.​

