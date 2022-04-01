 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
topical
BASEBALL

UNO baseball shuts out Oral Roberts for coach Evan Porter's 100th career win

  • Updated
  • 0

Another outstanding effort from UNO's pitching staff propelled the Mavericks to a 1-0 win over Summit League favorite Oral Roberts on Friday night.

Caleb Riedel and Joey Machado combined for a four-hit shutout and 10 strikeouts, making Drew Reetz's home run in the second inning stand. It also was the 100th career win for coach Evan Porter.

Riedel worked the first six innings to earn the win. It was the Millard West grad's third straight Friday start in which he hasn't allowed a run, a stretch spanning 17 innings.

The lefty walked the leadoff man in each of the first three innings, but worked around trouble. Meanwhile, Reetz homered to put the Mavericks (10-13, 3-1) in front.

Machado then retired eight of the nine batters he faced, striking out five, to pick up the save. He only allowed a leadoff single in the ninth, but the batter was thrown out trying to stretch the hit into a double.​

Mike Boeve had two of UNO's six hits.

People are also reading…

The second game of the series is at 2 p.m. Saturday.

gene.schinzel@owh.com, 402-444-1038, twitter.com/GeneOWH

0 Comments

Tags

Omaha World-Herald: Local Sports

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

LGBTQ+ groups concerned over Qatar World Cup

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert