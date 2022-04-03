UNO baseball shuts out Oral Roberts for the second time in three games

Mark Timmins and two relievers combined for six strikeouts as UNO shut out Oral Roberts for the second time in three games, picking up an 8-0 win on Sunday.

Timmins pitched around seven hits and struck out five in seven innings for the Mavericks (11-14, 4-2), who had Caleb Riedel and Joey Machado combine for a four-hit shutout on Friday.

Timmins worked his way out of trouble in multiple games.

He tallied back-to-back strikeouts to strand runners at second and third in the second, induced a double-play to get out of a two-on, one-out jam in the third and stranded two runners in the fourth.

UNO's bats also woke up Sunday after totaling only two runs and 11 hits in the first two games of the series.

Will Hanafan had three hits, Eddie Satisky had two, and Devin Hurdle and Eduardo Rosario each drove in three runs.

Hanafan, a Creighton Prep graduate, extended his hitting streak to five games.

UNO led 2-0 going into the seventh, when they scored six runs with two outs to pull away.

With the bases loaded, Eddie Satisky hit an infield single to score Hanafan. Hurdle then tripled to right to score three runs, and Rosario hit a two-run homer to left.

UNO will host Nebraska on Wednesday at 6:30 p.m.