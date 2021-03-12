UNO baseball splits doubleheader with Kansas

Brett Bonar delivered the biggest hit Friday as UNO rallied to earn a split of its doubleheader at Tal Anderson Field.

Bonar hit a grand slam in the seventh inning to give UNO its first lead of the day as the Mavs won the nightcap 9-7 over Kansas. The Jayhawks won the opener 7-3.

UNO trailed 5-1 in the second game before getting RBI doubles from Harrison Denk, Mike Boeve and Chris Esposito in the fifth inning.

Kansas was up 6-4 in the seventh when Denk singled, Boeve doubled and Esposito walked to set the table for Bonar, who pulled his grand slam over the right field fence.

Kansas threatened in the eighth, scoring once to cut UNO's lead to 8-7. But with two on, the Mavs got a double play to end that threat.

In the opener, Kansas scored four second-inning runs as the Jayhawks led throughout. Skyler Messinger hit a two-run home run to start the scoring.

UNO scored three unearned runs in the seventh to pull within 5-3 as Jack Lombardi hit a two-run double, but the Mavs couldn't get closer.

UNO and Kansas are scheduled to play another doubleheader Saturday beginning at 10 a.m.​