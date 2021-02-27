 Skip to main content
UNO baseball splits doubleheader with Missouri
BASEBALL

UNO baseball splits doubleheader with Missouri

COLUMBIA, Mo. — UNO used a big day from junior Chris Esposito to earn a split with Missouri on Saturday, winning 17-11 before a 10-1 loss.

Esposito hit two home runs and drove in seven in the opener. He added a solo shot in the nightcap.

In the opener, UNO built a 17-6 lead with seven runs in the seventh inning and three in the eighth.

Keil Krumwiede had a two-run double and Esposito capped the seventh with a two-run homer. Esposito also hit a three-run homer in the first.

Mark Timmins tossed four innings of relief to earn the win.

In the nightcap, the Tigers hit three two-run homers in the first three innings. UNO was held to three hits after having 17 in the opener.

The teams finish their four-game series at 1 p.m. Sunday.

