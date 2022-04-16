UNO baseball splits doubleheader with North Dakota State

All those timely hits UNO delivered late in Saturday's doubleheader opener dried up as the day went on at Anderson Field.

UNO won Saturday's opener 10-2 over Summit League leader North Dakota State before being shut out 2-0 in the nightcap.

It was the second time this weekend that the Mavs were shut out as the Bison won 1-0 Friday night.

"Right now, we're on a bit of an offensive roller coaster. We got to find a way to be more consistent," said coach Evan Porter, whose UNO squad fell to 7-5 in league play.

The Mavs had chances in the nightcap as they had base hits in five of the first seven innings. One of the best chances was in the fourth when they had runners at second and third with one out. NDSU brought its infielders in, and a ground ball and a flyout kept the runners stranded.

"They threw a couple of really good arms at us, and we were able to respond in the first game and then we couldn't get it going in the second game," Porter said. "The difference between winning a series and losing a series is doing those little things."

In the opener, UNO was able to string together rallies in the later innings.

The Mavs trailed 1-0 before scoring multiple runs in the fifth, sixth and seventh innings.

Eddie Rosario led UNO's 16-hit attack in the opener with three hits, including two doubles, and three RBIs, while Harrison Denk had three hits, scored twice and drove in two. Five other Mavs had two hits in the opener.

Charlie Bell and Joey Machado combined on an eight-hitter as Bell earned win by going the first five innings.

Mark Timmins gave the Mavs another quality start in the second game as he allowed three hits while shutting out the Bison through six innings. But in seventh, NDSU moved a runner into scoring position on a delayed steal, and then Will Busch lined a two-out RBI single to right for a 1-0 lead.

Brock Anderson homered to lead off the eighth for NDSU's second run.

The Mavs return to action Tuesday at Kansas State.

