UNO baseball splits doubleheader with North Dakota State
UNO hit five home runs in winning of the opener of Friday's Summit League doubleheader 15-4 over North Dakota State at Anderson Field.

North Dakota State won the nightcap 8-2.

UNO took control of the opener with a six-run fourth inning, which included a grand slam by Masen Prososki.

Brett Bonar also homered and drove in four runs, while Parker Smejkal homered and had three RBIs.

UNO and North Dakota State will play again Saturday at 3 p.m.

