BASEBALL

UNO baseball splits doubleheader with Valparaiso

Boeve

UNO's Mike Boeve stretches to try to stop a grounder during the Mavs' game against Valparaiso.

 EILEEN T. MESLAR, THE WORLD-HERALD

UNO scored nine times in the nightcap to earn a doubleheader split in its home opener Friday at Anderson Field.

Valparaiso won the opener 4-2 before the Mavs cruised behind starting pitcher Charlie Bell for a 9-2 win.

Bell went six innings and struck out 11 in earning the win. UNO's offense, meanwhile, struck early and often as Devin Hurdle hit a three-run home run and Noah Greise added three RBIs.

In the opener, Valpo's Kaleb Hannahs hit a two-run homer in the third and had an RBI double in the fifth. For UNO, Jack Lombardi had an RBI triple and scored a run.

The teams are slated to play a single game Saturday starting at noon.

