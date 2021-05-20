UNO baseball splits doubleheader with Western Illinois

MACOMB, Ill. — After four straight losses, including three in which they gave up 12 runs, UNO needed a strong start in the nightcap of a doubleheader with Western Illinois.

Jayden Maifeld obliged.

The UNO sophomore turned in his best outing of the season, allowing two hits and one run in seven innings as UNO salvaged a split with a 7-1 victory.

In the opener, the Mavericks (20-23, 12-12 Summit League), fell behind 6-0 in the fifth and never recovered in a 12-7 loss.

But Maifeld, whose previous season high was five innings shut the Leathernecks (11-27, 7-18) down for the Mavericks, who remain in third place in the Summit League with the conference tournament on the horizon.

Mike Boeve had three hits and two RBIs for the Mavericks in the second game. Breyden Eckhout added two hits, and Grant Goldston added a solo homer.

The Mavs took an early lead when Boeve, a Hastings graduate, doubled home Eckhout in the top of the first.

The Leathernecks tied the game in the bottom half of the inning, but Goldston's blast in the fourth allowed the Mavs to retake the lead.

UNO pulled away with four runs in the sixth.