UNO baseball stunned by North Dakota State's eighth-inning rally

FARGO, N.D. — For the second day in a row, North Dakota State stunned UNO with an eighth-inning rally as the Bison edged the Mavs 8-7 on Saturday.

On Friday, NDSU scored four runs in the bottom of the eighth to edge the Mavs 8-7. On Saturday, it was a five-run eighth inning that turned a 7-3 deficit into an 8-7 lead for the Bison.

NDSU had five singles off three UNO relievers in the eighth. The Bison scored the final three runs with two outs.

UNO had built a 6-1 lead in the fourth inning as Keil Krumwiede had a pair of two-run singles. The lead was 7-2 in the sixth before NDSU scored once in the bottom of the sixth and then five in the eighth.

UNO, which has slipped to third place in the Summit League standings behind NDSU, will complete its series with the Bison at 1 p.m. Sunday.