BASEBALL

UNO baseball suffers season-opening loss to San Jose State

SAN JOSE, Calif. — San Jose State scored multiple runs in five of the first six innings in pulling away from UNO for a 14-8 win in Friday's baseball opener.

UNO took a 4-2 lead in the third inning after Eddie Rosario hit a three-run homer. But San Jose answered as the Mavs used six pitchers.

Devin Hurdle added a two-run homer for the Mavs, while Grant Goldston had four hits and Mike Boeve scored three times.

UNO and San Jose State will play a doubleheader beginning at 2 p.m. Saturday.

gene.schinzel@owh.com, 402-444-1038, twitter.com/GeneOWH

Omaha World-Herald: Local Sports

