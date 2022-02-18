UNO baseball suffers season-opening loss to San Jose State

SAN JOSE, Calif. — San Jose State scored multiple runs in five of the first six innings in pulling away from UNO for a 14-8 win in Friday's baseball opener.
UNO took a 4-2 lead in the third inning after Eddie Rosario hit a three-run homer. But San Jose answered as the Mavs used six pitchers.
Devin Hurdle added a two-run homer for the Mavs, while Grant Goldston had four hits and Mike Boeve scored three times.
UNO and San Jose State will play a doubleheader beginning at 2 p.m. Saturday.
