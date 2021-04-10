UNO baseball sweeps doubleheader against South Dakota State

BROOKINGS, S.D. — Chris Esposito drove in two runs in each game as UNO swept a Summit League doubleheader against South Dakota State on Saturday.

Esposito's RBI single in the eighth inning gave the Mavericks a 2-1 win in the opener, then UNO scored in six of the nine innings to win the nightcap 10-5.

Richie Holetz and Tanner Howe combined on a four-hitter in the opener before the offense came to life in the second game when Esposito, Masen Prososki, Ryan Doran, Brett Bonar and Keil Krumwiede had two hits apiece.

UNO and South Dakota State will play another doubleheader Sunday beginning at noon.

