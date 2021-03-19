UNO baseball sweeps doubleheader with South Dakota State

UNO's starting pitching set the tone Friday as the Mavericks started Summit League play at Tal Anderson Field.

Joey Machado and Spencer Koelewyn turned in stellar outings while leading UNO to a sweep of South Dakota State, 6-1 and 7-1.

Machado allowed one hit and struck out 10 in six scoreless innings in the opener, while Koelewyn pitched into the seventh, allowing two hits and striking out nine.

Offensively in the opener, Brett Bonar and Breyden Eckhout each drove in runs in the first and eighth innings. In the nightcap, Chris Esposito drove in three, including a two-run homer in the first, and Mike Boeve added three hits.

UNO and South Dakota State will play again Saturday at 3 p.m.​

