UNO baseball to open new stadium with game against Creighton

UNO's first game in its new baseball stadium will have a definite Omaha feel to it.

The Mavs will face Creighton on March 5 as they open Tal Anderson Field, which is located just west of Baxter Arena.

"This season brings a lot of excitement as we open up our new ballpark at Tal Anderson Field while competing against our challenging schedule," UNO coach Evan Porter said. "It's been a long offseason and 2021 opening day can't come soon enough as we can't wait to get back on the field together."

UNO, which announced its schedule Tuesday, will play 21 games in its new park. The Mavs also will host the Summit League tournament beginning May 26.

UNO was slated to host the league tournament at the conclusion of the 2020 season, but that season abruptly ended in March because of the pandemic. The Mavs were off to a 10-4 start last season, and they'll return key components from that squad this spring.

UNO will play four-game series at Oregon and Missouri between hosting Creighton in a three-game series.

The Mavs also will play non-conference series at Kansas and Wichita State in March before hosting a series against BYU in April.

Schedule