UNO baseball to play Arkansas at Kansas City Royals' stadium
A game against Arkansas at Kansas City's Kauffman Stadium highlights the 2022 baseball schedule for UNO.

UNO will face the Razorbacks at the home of the Royals on March 23. The Mavs also will play a single game at Arkansas on March 2.

"We're thrilled about the opportunity to play a prestigious team like Arkansas in a Major League stadium," UNO coach Evan Porter said. "It's going to be really good for our program and give our guys an experience that, we feel, is really unparalleled at the college level, to play one of the best at an MLB stadium."

UNO, which went 22-25 last year, opens its season Feb. 18 at San Jose State and also will play UCLA and USC while in California. In addition, the Mavs will play Nebraska, Creighton, Kansas and Kansas State at home and away.

The Mavs play their home opener March 4 against Valparaiso, and they have 12 home games in March. UNO's Summit League schedule opens March 25 against St. Thomas.​

The league tournament will be May 25-28 at Tulsa, Oklahoma. Northern Colorado is being added as an affiliate member to the Summit this spring. ​

Schedule

February: 18-20, at San Jose State; 23, at UCLA; 25-27, at USC.

March: 2, at Arkansas; 4-6 Valparaiso; 8, Creighton; 11, North Carolina A&T; 12, at Creighton; 15, Kansas State; 18-20, Rutgers; 23, Arkansas at KC's Kauffman Stadium; 25-27, St. Thomas.

April: 1-3, at Oral Roberts; 6, Nebraska; 8-10, Northern Colorado. 12, at Kansas; 15-17, at North Dakota State; 19, at Kansas State; 22-24, at Western Illinois; 27, at Nebraska; 29-30, at Penn State.

May: 1, at Penn State; 4, Kansas; 6-8, South Dakota State; 10, at Creighton; 13-15, Oral Roberts; 17, at Minnesota; 19-21, at St. Thomas.

gene.schinzel@owh.com, 402-444-1038, twitter.com/GeneOWH

