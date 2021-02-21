 Skip to main content
UNO baseball upsets No. 22 Oklahoma in season opener
UNO baseball upsets No. 22 Oklahoma in season opener

NORMAN, Okla. — UNO's baseball team opened its season Sunday by upsetting No. 22 Oklahoma 6-3.

After the Sooners scored three times in the sixth inning for a 3-2 lead, UNO answered with two in the seventh as Garrett Kennedy drove in the go-ahead with a triple to right-center.

UNO added a pair of insurance runs in the ninth, scoring on two wild pitches.

Oklahoma put its first two batters on base in the bottom of the ninth, but closer Jacob Mohler then got a double play and a strikeout to end the game.

UNO and Oklahoma will finish their two-game series Monday at noon.

