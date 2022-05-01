 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
BASEBALL

UNO baseball's final game at Penn State washed out

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. — UNO got off on the right foot in trying to end a three-game skid against Big Ten teams, but weather whipped out the rest of Sunday's series finale at Penn State.

The Mavericks (19-21) lost the first two games by one run apiece (8-7 Friday, 4-3 Saturday), but took a 1-0 lead thanks to back-to-back doubles by Jack Lombardi and Cam Frederick in the first inning. After Charlie Bell worked a 1-2-3 bottom half, the game was canceled in the second inning.

UNO dropped a midweek game to Nebraska before the first two losses at PSU, but at 10-5 remained a game back of first-place North Dakota State in Summit League play.

The Mavs host Kansas on Tuesday and Wednesday at Anderson Field before returning to conference play with a three-game series against South Dakota State that begins Friday.

