UNO baseball's new-look team has good chemistry going into the 2022 season

The last time Evan Porter took his baseball team to California, the Mavericks were on cloud nine.

It was late spring 2019 when UNO won its first Summit League tournament title to clinch its first NCAA berth. The Mavs traveled to Los Angeles to play in the regional hosted by No. 1 overall seed UCLA.

This time, a new-look UNO squad will spend the first couple of weekends of the season in California.

"We can find out who we are and find out our identity through those games. We can mix and match a little bit," said Evan Porter, entering his sixth year as UNO's coach. "We'll see what questions are answered in the first three or four weeks."

The Mavs open with a four-game series at San Jose State on Friday before going to Los Angeles to face UCLA and Southern Cal. UNO also plays at Arkansas, ranked second in the D1Baseball preseason poll, on March 2 before its first home game.

Porter said he built a good relationship with UCLA coach John Savage during that 2019 regional and was able to add a midweek game with the Bruins.

"It will be nice to get back to a place where we had some good memories," Porter said.

The Mavs return three position starters from last year's 22-25 team. Joey Machado and Mark Timmins are among the returning starting pitchers. This UNO roster includes 17 newcomers.

"The chemistry is good," said Timmins, who went 5-2 with a 5.12 ERA last season. "I think everyone is jelling together."

Porter said he plans to start Timmins in Friday's opener and expects to start Machado and newcomers Caleb Riedel and Charlie Bell this weekend.

Machado has been in UNO's rotation since 2018 and has 45 career starts. That included a start in the 2019 regional.

"I think we have a very experienced staff. Not only the guys who are returners, but the transfers have college experience," Porter said.

Porter believes the bullpen will have depth with Tyler Mattingley in the closer role.

Last year's lineup was senior-laden, but UNO can build around third baseman Mike Boeve, who had an outstanding freshman season by hitting .319 with 16 doubles and 29 RBIs.

"He's a special player," Porter said of Boeve. "He's made some jumps this offseason. He can hit to all parts of the field and hit for power.

"He's really turned himself into a complete player."

Eddie Rosario, who hit .339 with four homers, Harrison Denk and Grant Goldston also return after each started more than 20 games last season. Porter also expects to get offensive production from Noah Greise, Eddie Satisky and Creighton transfers Will Hanafan and Cam Frederick.

And besides playing at Arkansas on March 2, the Mavs also will play the Razorbacks at Kansas City's Kauffman Stadium on March 23, just before Summit League play begins.

"Definitely looking forward to it, especially against an opponent like Arkansas," Boeve said. "Playing in a place like Kauffman where you grew up going to games will be something special."

