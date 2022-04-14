UNO baseball's pitchers are giving the Mavs 'a chance to win'

Picking out an ace from UNO's pitching staff is no easy task this spring.

Take last weekend's series against Northern Colorado as an example.

The Bears entered the series averaging 4.6 runs per game. But UNO's three starters combined to throw 19 shutout innings, allowing 14 hits, walking four and striking out 24.

"It's kind of a domino system. One guy has a good start and we keep it going and going," said senior Mark Timmins, who has been UNO's Sunday starter. "I think we've all kind of found our groove."

Last weekend was the latest in a string of shutdowns outings for the starters.

Friday starter Caleb Riedel, a left-hander from Millard West who transferred from Iowa Western, hasn't allowed a run since Feb. 27 at USC, a stretch spanning five appearances and 24 innings.

"Just going out every outing competing, filling up the zone as much as I can," Riedel said. "I think our entire staff wants to see everyone succeed, just going out and doing your thing."

Saturday starter Charlie Bell, a juco transfer from Fort Scott in Kansas, has allowed a total of seven earned runs in his last six starts.

And then there's Timmins, the Omaha Central grad who has gone at least seven innings in his last four starts. He hasn't allowed a run in his last 15 innings.

"Mark set the tone again today," UNO coach Evan Porter said after Sunday's win when Timmins allowed three hits over eight innings. "He picked it up from Charlie Bell who picked it up from Caleb. Those guys have been phenomenal."

The pitching staff has helped the Mavs win their first three Summit League series this spring. UNO (15-15) is in second place with a 6-3 Summit record as it will face league leader North Dakota State (19-10, 7-2) beginning Friday at 6:30 p.m.

That series was scheduled to be played in Fargo, but due to inclement weather, it has been moved to Tal Anderson Field.

"We still have some work to do offensively, but when your starting pitching is pitching the way our guys are, we should be in every ballgame if you play good defense," said Porter, whose team is coming off Tuesday's 11-10 win at Kansas as Mike Boeve hit a game-winning homer in the ninth.

UNO also is the only team to win a series from Big Ten leader Rutgers. The Mavs scored only five runs in that three-game set, but they won games 1-0 and 3-2 in 12 innings thanks to their stingy pitching.

Since March 8, UNO has lowered its team ERA from 5.81 to 4.05, which ranks 40th in the NCAA. The Mavs have six shutouts, which is tied for the NCAA lead. Two of those shutouts came last month at perennial Summit powerhouse Oral Roberts.

All three weekend starters have ERAs of 2.77 or lower. Also in that mix is senior Joey Machado, who has thrived in his role as a long reliever as he has a 1.34 ERA in 40 1/3 innings of work.

"They're giving our team a chance to win," Porter said. "I don't know if feeding off each other is the right way to put it. In my mind, they're just bulldogs. Even when they don't have their best stuff, they seem to give us at least five innings of quality pitching. It gives the team a feeling that we're going to be in it."

Porter gives credit for that to pitching coach Payton Kinney, who was the 2019 Summit League pitcher of the year when led the Mavs to the NCAA tournament.

"When he was pitching, he was one of the toughest competitors I've seen. And I think the guys feed off that when they're around him," Porter said. "He doesn't allow them to have any excuses, but he does it in a way that's not a separation between coach and player. He's only three years removed (from being a player) and it's pretty special what he's doing with our pitchers."

Riedel said Kinney has helped the staff with the mental side of the game.

"He's worked a lot on mindset, trusting yourself, going out and competing," Riedel said. "He was always a really good guy competing all the time. Kind of learning from him to go out and trust your stuff."

