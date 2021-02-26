UNO baseball's rally fall short in loss to Missouri

COLUMBIA, Mo. — UNO dug itself a huge hole and nearly overcame the deficit — twice.

But Missouri held on for a 12-10 win Friday in the opener of a four-game series.

Missouri built a 7-0 lead before both teams scored five runs in the seventh. UNO got RBI doubles from Jack Lombardi and Masen Prososki and an RBI single from Chris Esposito.

The Mavs again pulled within two with another five-run rally in the eighth, started by Esposito's two-run single. But each time in the seventh and eighth, UNO left the bases loaded as they couldn't catch the Tigers.

Prososki led UNO's offense with three hits, two runs scored and two RBIs. UNO pitchers combined to walk 13 batters.

UNO and Missouri will play a doubleheader Saturday beginning at noon.​

A brief look at UNO baseball since 2010