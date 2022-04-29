UNO baseball's rally falls short in loss to Penn State

Penn State scored single runs in the seventh and eighth innings to edge UNO 8-7 Friday.

The Mavericks trailed 5-1 after the Nittany Lions scored four times in the fourth. But UNO put together a six-run rally in the fifth.

Eddie Satisky's two-run single pulled the Mavs within 5-4, then Harrison Denk's two-run single made it 7-5.

The Nittany Lions, though, chipped away to regain the lead. They scored the tying run in the seventh on a sacrifice fly and the go-ahead run on an error in the eighth.

Penn State's Jaden Henline went the final 4 2/3 innings for the win. He retired nine of the last 10 Mavs he faced.

Satisky, Denk and Eddie Rosario led the UNO offense with two hits apiece.

UNO and Penn State continue their series at 5 p.m. Saturday.

