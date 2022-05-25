 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
BASEBALL

UNO baseball's Summit League tournament opener postponed by weather

TULSA, Okla. — UNO and the other three teams vying for the Summit League baseball tournament title will have to wait another day as weather pushed back the start of the event from Wednesday to Thursday.

The double-elimination elimination bracket remains the same with fourth seed UNO opening against top seed North Dakota State at noon Thursday, followed by No. 2 seed Oral Roberts vs. No. 3 seed South Dakota State at 6:05 p.m.

Game times remain the same with all rounds moving back one day, including the championship that is now scheduled for Sunday.

