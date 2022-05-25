UNO baseball's Summit League tournament opener postponed by weather

TULSA, Okla. — UNO and the other three teams vying for the Summit League baseball tournament title will have to wait another day as weather pushed back the start of the event from Wednesday to Thursday.
The double-elimination elimination bracket remains the same with fourth seed UNO opening against top seed North Dakota State at noon Thursday, followed by No. 2 seed Oral Roberts vs. No. 3 seed South Dakota State at 6:05 p.m.
Game times remain the same with all rounds moving back one day, including the championship that is now scheduled for Sunday.
A brief look at UNO baseball since 2010
2021
Final game: Loss to South Dakota State in the Summit League tournament Record: 22-25
Notable facts: First season at Tal Anderson Field, season shortened due to COVID-19
SAVANNAH HAMM, THE WORLD-HERALD
2020
Final game: Regular-season win over Creighton Record: 10-4
Notable facts: Season cut short due to coronavirus pandemic. Construction work began on UNO's new baseball and softball fields.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
2019
Final game: Loss to No. 2 seed Baylor in NCAA Los Angeles Regional Record: 31-24-1
Notable facts: First regular-season Summit League championship, first Summit League tournament championship, first appearance in NCAA tournament
UNO ATHLETICS
2018
Final game: Regular-season loss to Western Illinois
Record: 15-35
JULIA NAGY/THE WORLD-HERALD
2017
Final game: Regular-season loss to South Dakota State Record: 12-40
Notable facts: Coach Evan Porter's first season, move to J. J. Isaacson Field at Seymour Smith Park
REBECCA S. GRATZ/THE WORLD-HERALD
2016
Final game: Loss to South Dakota State in Summit League tournament Record: 28-28 MLB draft: Cole Gruber (27th round, 802nd overall, Oakland Athletics) and Robert Calvano (38th round, 1,156 overall, St. Louis Cardinals)
Notable facts: First appearance in the Summit League tournament, coach Bob Herold's final season
MEGAN FARMER/THE WORLD-HERALD
2015
Final game: Regular-season win over Incarnate Word
Record: 21-31
KENT SIEVERS/THE WORLD-HERALD
2014
Final game: Regular-season win over Western Illinois
Record: 31-20
MARK DAVIS/THE WORLD-HERALD
2013
Final game: Regular-season win over South Dakota State
Record: 27-22
JEFF BEIERMANN/THE WORLD-HERALD
2011
Final game: Loss to DII No. 5 Central Missouri in MIAA tournament championship Record: 34-20 MLB draft: Joe Holtmeyer selected in MLB draft (22nd round, 682nd overall, Boston Red Sox)
Notable facts: Final season in Division II, runner-up in MIAA tournament
MARK DAVIS/THE WORLD-HERALD
2010
Final game: Loss to St. Mary's in NCAA DII South Central Regional
Record: 32-20
UNO PUBLICATIONS
