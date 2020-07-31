UNO basketball adds Creighton grad Kevin Jewell as director of operations

UNO has hired Kevin Jewell as the new director of men's basketball operations.

He replaces Jake Koch, who was promoted last month to be an assistant coach. In a statement announcing the addition, UNO coach Derrin Hansen said Jewell "came highly recommended" from his previous stops.

Jewell spent the last two seasons as a graduate assistant at Wisconsin, where he earned a master's degree in educational leadership and policy analysis. Before that he was an assistant video coordinator and student manager at Creighton.

"I want to thank Coach Hansen and the entire staff for the opportunity to join the success and tradition that they have established for Omaha Basketball," Jewell said. "I look forward to meeting everyone that makes up the special Maverick community and helping to bring a Summit League championship to Omaha."

