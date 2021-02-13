UNO basketball can't stop UMKC's rally in final minutes

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — UMKC outscored the UNO men 15-2 over the last 10 minutes as the Kangaroos rallied for a 55-47 win Saturday night.

UNO was looking for its first win since Dec. 5, but instead they dropped their 14th straight and fell to 2-18 with four regular-season games left.

The Kangaroos led 26-15 in the first half before UNO finished the half on a 13-2 run. UNO then opened a seven-point lead early in the second half and were up 45-40 at the 10-minute mark before its scoring drought.​

Josiah Allick, a Lincoln North Star graduate, led the Kangaroos with 21 points, 11 rebounds and five assists. Ayo Akinwole led the Mavs with 16 points and five rebounds.

UNO returns home to face North Dakota on Friday.

