UNO basketball completes weekend sweep of Denver

DENVER — The UNO men completed a weekend sweep of Denver as the Mavs edged the Pioneers 80-76 Saturday night.

UNO took the lead for good at 72-70 on Kyle Luedtke's 3-pointer with 1:48 left. The Mavs hit six free throws in the final 33 seconds.

Ayo Akinwole, who scored a career-high 32 in Friday's win, led five Mavs in double figures with 17 points.

UNO next will be the eighth seed in the Summit League tournament, which begins March 6.

» Get the full story later tonight on Omaha.com.

Meet the 2020-21 UNO men's basketball team