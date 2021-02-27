UNO basketball completes weekend sweep of Denver

DENVER — The UNO men completed a weekend sweep of Denver as the Mavs edged the Pioneers 80-76 Saturday night.
UNO took the lead for good at 72-70 on Kyle Luedtke's 3-pointer with 1:48 left. The Mavs hit six free throws in the final 33 seconds.
Ayo Akinwole, who scored a career-high 32 in Friday's win, led five Mavs in double figures with 17 points.
UNO next will be the eighth seed in the Summit League tournament, which begins March 6.
» Get the full story later tonight on Omaha.com.
Meet the 2020-21 UNO men's basketball team
Matt Pile
Ayo Akinwole
Marlon Ruffin
Wanjang Tut
Zach Thornhill
Marco Smith
Darrius Hughes
Sam'i Roe
La'Mel Robinson
Jadin Booth
Kyle Luedtke
Nick Ferrarini
Nathan Brusseau
Grant Frickenstein
Devin Evans
Dylan Brougham
