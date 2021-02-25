UNO basketball faces Denver with Summit League tournament bid on the line

Sunday’s NET rankings could determine whether UNO or Denver earns the final spot in the Summit League tournament.
The Mavs (3-19, 1-11) would prefer it doesn’t get to that point. Same for the Pioneers (2-17, 1-11).
If either team wins both of the scheduled head-to-head games during the regular season’s final weekend, there’s no need for tiebreakers. The conference tournament’s No. 8 seed would be awarded to the squad that sweeps.
But what if there’s a 1-1 split between UNO and Denver?
The only other point of comparison between the two teams is their lone conference win coming into the weekend — and they both beat the same North Dakota team.
So it’ll come down to the computers. The NCAA’s NET rankings, to be exact. The NET, established in 2018, uses an undisclosed set of formulas to rank every Division I team. It’s the final tiebreaker within the Summit League’s conference tournament selection format.
As of Thursday, UNO (No. 327) had the edge on Denver (No. 341) in the NET.
The Mavs, who snapped a 14-game losing streak Friday, are just glad they’re still alive.
“We still can make it happen,” senior guard Ayo Akinwole said Saturday.
UNO has been a 2 or 3 seed in three of the last five Summit League tournaments. It entered the year with the goal of competing for a championship. The Mavs were picked to finish fourth in the conference’s preseason poll.
But they’ve dealt with injuries. They’ve had issues closing out games at times. On Saturday, they squandered away a six-point halftime lead by starting the second half 5 of 19 from the floor.
It’s a do-or-die situation now, though.
“No one has to tell us our struggles this year,” coach Derrin Hansen said. “We all get it. And we were hoping for better. But I told (the players), everything is right in front of you. We control our destiny.”
UNO and Denver are scheduled to play at 5 p.m. on Friday and on Saturday.