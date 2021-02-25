UNO basketball faces Denver with Summit League tournament bid on the line

As of Thursday, UNO (No. 327) had the edge on Denver (No. 341) in the NET.

The Mavs, who snapped a 14-game losing streak Friday, are just glad they’re still alive.

“We still can make it happen,” senior guard Ayo Akinwole said Saturday.

UNO has been a 2 or 3 seed in three of the last five Summit League tournaments. It entered the year with the goal of competing for a championship. The Mavs were picked to finish fourth in the conference’s preseason poll.

But they’ve dealt with injuries. They’ve had issues closing out games at times. On Saturday, they squandered away a six-point halftime lead by starting the second half 5 of 19 from the floor.

It’s a do-or-die situation now, though.

“No one has to tell us our struggles this year,” coach Derrin Hansen said. “We all get it. And we were hoping for better. But I told (the players), everything is right in front of you. We control our destiny.”

UNO and Denver are scheduled to play at 5 p.m. on Friday and on Saturday.

Omaha World-Herald: Local Sports The latest sports headlines from Omaha.com. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.