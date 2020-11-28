UNO basketball falls to Abilene Christian at Gulf Coast Showcase

ESTERO, Fla. — A 15-1 run early in the second half put Abilene Christian in front and it went on to defeat the UNO men 70-58 Saturday morning at the Gulf Coast Showcase.

UNO led 36-32 after back-to-back baskets by guard Ayo Akinwole. But Abilene Christian answered with its decisive run to go up 47-37, and the Wildcats maintained a double-digit lead throughout the final eight minutes.

Zack Thornhill led UNO with 13 points, while Marlon Ruffin added 11. Akinwole finished with eight points, five assists and three steals.

UNO (1-2) shot 44% from the field, but committed 23 turnovers.

The Mavericks next take on Creighton at 4 p.m. Tuesday.

