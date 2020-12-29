UNO basketball falls to Kansas State

MANHATTAN, Kan. — Kansas State's Selton Miguel hit a 3-pointer with nine seconds left to give the Wildcats a 60-58 win over the UNO men Tuesday night.

UNO had a chance to pull out the win, but Sam'i Roe missed a 3-pointer from the left corner at the buzzer.

UNO had taken a 58-57 lead with 17 seconds left on two Ayo Akinwole free throws. The Papillion-La Vista graduate led all scorers with 19 points, while Roe had 12.

There were six lead changes and three ties in the final eight minutes. UNO led by 11 in the first half before Kansas State ended the first half on a 14-1 run.

UNO (2-8) will play at home Saturday at 4 p.m. against Oral Roberts in its Summit League opener.

