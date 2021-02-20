UNO basketball falls to North Dakota in final home game of the season

That was the message after the game Saturday from coach Derrin Hansen, who’s been complimentary of his guys’ perseverance during this challenging year.

They went two months between wins. They’ve dealt with a COVID-19 pause. They’re down to six available scholarship guys — that number dipped to five for a stretch Saturday when guard Marco Smith took a shot to the face and left the court bleeding with about six minutes left before halftime.

Looking back, senior Ayo Akinwole said he could sense the game's momentum start to flip right then, even though North Dakota didn’t seize full control until after halftime.

The Fighting Hawks (9-16, 8-8) scored on 14 of their first 17 possessions of the second half, turning a six-point deficit into a 68-56 lead.

They worked the glass for some easy putbacks. They buried a couple long range jumpers. Their big men created mismatches and made a few easy ones in the post.

“Once things started bad, we just let it go bad,” Akinwole said. “We didn’t fight back.”

Another lesson learned the hard way.

There have been more than a few of those this year.