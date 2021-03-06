 Skip to main content
UNO basketball falls to South Dakota State in Summit League quarterfinals
BASKETBALL

UNO basketball falls to South Dakota State in Summit League quarterfinals

  Updated
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — Douglas Wilson scored a team-high 25 points to lead top-seeded South Dakota State to an 84-71 win over the UNO men in the Summit League men's tournament quarterfinals Saturday night.

Baylor Scheierman, an Aurora graduate, added 18 points, 11 rebounds and seven assists for the Jackrabbits, who led by double figures for most of the second half.

Ayo Akinwole hit six 3-pointers in the second half and scored 26 points to lead UNO, which ends its season at 5-20.

Jadin Booth added a career-high 13 points and Kyle Luedtke had 10 for the Mavericks.

