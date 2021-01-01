UNO basketball is ready for the start of Summit League play

But a new chapter begins this weekend. And UNO’s guys are ready.

“I feel like we’ve gotten better as a team. We’ve been making strides,” junior forward Wanjang Tut said. “At the end of the day, conference play is when it really counts. I think we’re in the right spot, mentally and physically, going into it.”

To be clear, the Mavs don’t want to get in the habit of embracing the concept of moral victories.

They’re 2-8. They could be 4-4, at least. They had chances to win late at Wyoming on Dec. 14 and at Kansas State Tuesday. They were within striking distance in losses to Austin Peay and Abilene Christian back in November.

But even in defeat, there have been signs of progress — certain team-wide strengths that could become more apparent once UNO’s on equal footing with peer opponents.

Tut said he noticed a few encouraging things lately. He thinks the Mavs have followed through better with their scouting-report directives on defense. On offense, they are figuring what works, and Tut said the coaches have designed new ways to feature some of their go-to guys.

“When we play inside-out, we’re an effective team,” he said.