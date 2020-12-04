UNO basketball may face SIUE without leading scorer

UNO might have to take the court without its leading scorer Saturday at SIUE.

Junior Marlon Ruffin injured his left ankle in the first half of the Mavs’ 87-66 defeat at Drake Thursday and did not return. The broadcast of the game showed Ruffin elevating his ice-wrapped foot on the UNO bench.

The plan was to reevaluate Ruffin Friday. But the short turnaround time doesn’t give him much time to recover.

Even with Ruffin in the lineup, the Mavs (1-3) have struggled to find a rhythm offensively while sorting out new roles early in the season.

Ruffin’s averaging 13.4 points per game and shooting 46.7% from the floor. No one else is averaging double-figures — although senior Matt Pile is close at 9.8 points per game.

UNO and SIUE (2-2), who’ve never played before, are set to tip off at 2 p.m. Saturday in Edwardsville, Illinois. The game will be carried on ESPN Plus and on 1290 AM KOIL.

