UNO basketball players are ready for something normal — team practices

UNO’s Marlon Ruffin spent the first part of his summer back home in Wisconsin, using push-ups, jogs around his neighborhood and dribbling drills to stay in shape.

So when the junior wing has sweat pouring down his face as he’s gasping for air during a demanding UNO practice this month, he won’t be complaining. Same goes for the rest of his teammates.

Because they’re not too far removed from a routine-disrupting summer, when courts were closed and players were self-isolating due to the pandemic.

“For a lot of us, that was the longest we’ve been outside the game, not having access to go to the gym any time we wanted to,” Ruffin said. “But breaking that barrier of being in quarantine and finally getting back on the court — especially with all the guys trying to build that chemistry — I thought it’s been huge.”

The Mavs have been getting taste of what they were missing during team workouts over the past few weeks.

They’ll hope to take another step together starting Wednesday, the first day of official practice in Division I hoops.

For UNO’s players, Wednesday marks an exciting milestone — although it doesn’t eliminate the uncertainty for a season that’s already been delayed by two weeks.