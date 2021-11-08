UNO basketball preview: Mavs expect to 'keep making strides' during uphill climb

This isn't the year for inexperience in the Summit League.
But that's the situation UNO is in. And the Mavericks aren't downplaying the challenge for this revamped roster.
They lost their top three scorers. There are several returners working to adjust to increased roles while four potentially immediate-impact newcomers find their footing. A few players have been banged up this preseason.
They don't have all the answers yet, even with the regular season set to begin Tuesday.
But by December? When the Mavs start matching up against the veterans in the Summit?
That's when UNO plans to be ready.
"We have a lot of good pieces. Just not a lot of experienced pieces," coach Derrin Hansen said. "We're trying to keep it as simple and as clean as we can, so we can just keep making strides."
That's always the goal this time of year for the Mavs.
Yes, they want to win games. But they're often focused on building during their challenging nonconference slate, aiming to find a rhythm once conference action begins.
They'll be even more committed to that process this season. Because what's lurking is South Dakota State, which brings back everybody from last year. And North Dakota State, which also returns its entire lineup. And Oral Roberts, which has preseason Summit player of the year and 2021 NCAA tournament superstar Max Abmas.
"Do we have catching up to do there? Yes," Hansen said. "But we have the talent to get there. It just may not be as consistent early as a lot of those teams."
UNO opens the season hosting Hastings on Tuesday. Then it's five straight road games.
The Mavs are coming off a year when they finished 5-20, hampered by injuries, COVID-19 problems and tough finishes to games. They were slotted eighth in this year's Summit preseason poll because of that — plus the departures of Marlon Ruffin, Ayo Akinwole and Matt Pile.
But inside the practice gym, confidence has been building.
The Mavs have newcomers who look like they'll be playing a role this season — senior center Isaiah Poor Bear-Chandler, freshman forward Frankie Fidler, sophomore guard Akol Arop and junior guard Felix Lemetti.
Sophomore point guard La'Mel Robinson was one of the league's top rookies last season. Senior forward Wanjang Tut wants to end his career with a bang. Returners like guard Sam'i Roe, guard Marco Smith, forward Darrius Hughes and forward Devin Evans — all sidelined at times last year — have been working to increase their production.
"We can't wait for (the season) to start and to show everybody what we've been doing," Roe said.
It just might take the Mavs some time to settle in.
Roe said the players understand that. But they want to bring the right mentality and approach that they expect to carry into conference play.
"We've just got to compete," Roe said. "You know what you can do when you compete. That goes for any team. It doesn't matter what the name is on the jersey, it doesn't matter who we play — we want to go out there, compete, have fun and win games."
Schedule
November: 9, vs. Hastings, 7 p.m. 13, at Ball State, 11 a.m. 17, at Kansas State, 7 p.m. 20, at Montana, 8 p.m. 23, at Texas Tech, 7 p.m. 26, at Purdue, 1 p.m. 30, vs. SIU Edwardsville, 7 p.m.
December: 4, vs. Eastern Washington, noon. 8, vs. Drake, 8 p.m. 11, vs. Texas A&M-Corpus Christi, 7 p.m. 15, at UNLV, 9 p.m. 20, vs. St. Thomas, 7 p.m. 22, vs. Western Illinois, 7 p.m. 30, at UMKC, 7 p.m.
January: 1, at Oral Roberts, 7 p.m. 6, vs. North Dakota, 7 p.m. 8, vs. North Dakota State, noon. 13, vs. South Dakota State, 7:30 p.m. 15 at South Dakota, 4 p.m. 22, at Denver, 3 p.m. 27, vs. Oral Roberts, 7 p.m. 29, vs. UMKC, 7 p.m.
February: 3, at North Dakota State, 7 p.m. 5, at North Dakota, 1 p.m. 10, vs. South Dakota, 7 p.m. 12, at South Dakota State, 4:15 p.m. 17, vs. Denver, 7 p.m. 24, at Western Illinois, 6 p.m. 26, at St. Thomas, 7 p.m.
March: 5-8, Summit League tournament (Sioux Falls, S.D.)
Roster
0 Sam'i Roe
6-1, 180 | Senior | Guard | Atlantic City, New Jersey
The versatile guard, a former junior college transfer, scored 12 points at Kansas State and had 10 in a game against Oral Roberts, but Roe was sidelined for the final two months.
1 Nick Ferraini
6-5, 190 | Senior | Guard | Omaha
After playing in just one of UNO's first 13 games, Ferrarini emerged as a floor-spacing asset. The former Millard North standout made 15 3-pointers in his final 11 games, shooting 36% from long-range.
2 Darrius Hughes
6-7, 230 | Junior | Forward | Kansas City, Missouri
He could be a breakout candidate after averaging 11.4 minutes per game during his first two seasons with the Mavs. Hughes has size and strength, and he's agile enough to be a mismatch at the wing.
3 Kyle Luedtke
6-5, 190 | Junior | Guard | Omaha
Arguably his two best games last year were the last two of the season. Luedtke combined for 22 points (on 8 of 17 shooting) against Denver and South Dakota State. The Omaha Creighton Prep product has been a tone-setter during preseason ball too.
11 La'Mel Robinson
6-0, 160 | Sophomore | Point guard | Riverside, Missouri
Fun stat: Robinson had 10 offensive rebounds in league play last year, second most on the team. There's a fearlessness to his game. That's one of the reasons he was among the best first-year players in the Summit League last season, averaging 11.9 points in conference play.
13 Wanjang Tut
6-8, 205 | Senior | Forward | Omaha
The Omaha Burke grad erupted for 27 points against Wyoming and then dropped 31 against North Dakota State. But those two games accounted for nearly one-third of his point total last year. If Tut finds that consistency, he could be in store for a special final season.
14 Dylan Brougham
6-9, 195 | Sophomore | Center | Riverside, Missouri
He'll have a chance to step into a bigger role off the bench following the graduation of Matt Pile. Brougham made two shots and six free throws in 88 total minutes for the Mavs last year.
15 Grant Frickenstein
6-3, 170 | Sophomore | Guard | Fremont
He was a Class D-1 all-state performer at Fremont Bergan. Frickenstein redshirted during the 2019-20 season and played in seven games last year.
21 Devin Evans
6-9, 200 | Junior | Forward | Conyers, Georgia
Evans, who transferred in last season, opened Summit League action by averaging 4.3 points and 3.8 rebounds off the bench in his first four games. But he was sidelined the rest of the way.
22 Marco Smith
6-2, 175 | Senior | Guard | Kansas City, Kansas
Smith scored 4.2 points while averaging 16.1 minutes per game, but he's another guy who battled injuries for much of last season. If healthy, he'll be a key scoring option for UNO's offensive attack.
23 Frankie Fidler
6-7, 200 | Freshman | Forward | Bellevue
Fidler, who's capable of hitting jumpers and attacking off the bounce, averaged 21.2 points as a senior for Bellevue West last year and he looks poised to play an immediate role for the Mavs in his debut season.
25 Felix Lemetti
6-1, 190 | Junior | Point guard | Stockholm, Sweden
The speedy floor general began his college career at Fairfield and then averaged 9.9 points and 3.0 assists per game at Salt Lake City Community College last season. He transferred to UNO last spring.
33 Akol Arop
6-5, 203 | Sophomore | Guard | Omaha
Arop redshirted with an injury in his first year at Nebraska and then scored 22 points in 21 games during his lone season of action with the Huskers. But now he's a Mav. The transfer, a former Creighton Prep product, has the potential to be a stat-stuffer right away.
44 Isaiah Poor Bear-Chandler
6-7, 250 | Senior | Forward | Omaha
As a reserve for Wichita State last season, Poor Bear-Chandler averaged 3.0 points and 2.3 rebounds in 18 games. The Omaha Central grad will be important for UNO after transferring in this offseason.
Returning leaders
Points (per game)
La'Mel Robinson 9.3
Wanjang Tut 8.8
Nick Ferrarini 5.9
Marco Smith 4.2
Sam'i Roe 4.2
Rebounds
Wanjang Tut 4.4
Devin Evans 2.8
Darrius Hughes 2.8
Sam'i Roe 2.6
Nick Ferrarini 2.2
Assists
Nick Ferrarini 1.4
La'Mel Robinson 1.2
Sam'i Roe 0.8
Marco Smith 0.7
Wanjang Tut 0.3
Field goal percentage
Wanjang Tut 47.5%
La'Mel Robinson 40.4%
Marco Smith 39.1%
Nick Ferrarini 34.7%
Kyle Luedtke 32.6%
3-point FG percentage
Kyle Luedtke 35.0%
Nick Ferrarini 33.3%
La'Mel Robinson 29.4%
Sam'i Roe 29.0%
Marco Smith 17.4%
Minutes
Sam'i Roe 24.1
Wanjang Tut 23.0
La'Mel Robinson 21.0
Nick Ferrarini 18.2
Marco Smith 16.1
