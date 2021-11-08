UNO basketball preview: Mavs expect to 'keep making strides' during uphill climb

This isn't the year for inexperience in the Summit League.

But that's the situation UNO is in. And the Mavericks aren't downplaying the challenge for this revamped roster.

They lost their top three scorers. There are several returners working to adjust to increased roles while four potentially immediate-impact newcomers find their footing. A few players have been banged up this preseason.

They don't have all the answers yet, even with the regular season set to begin Tuesday.

But by December? When the Mavs start matching up against the veterans in the Summit?

That's when UNO plans to be ready.

"We have a lot of good pieces. Just not a lot of experienced pieces," coach Derrin Hansen said. "We're trying to keep it as simple and as clean as we can, so we can just keep making strides."

That's always the goal this time of year for the Mavs.

Yes, they want to win games. But they're often focused on building during their challenging nonconference slate, aiming to find a rhythm once conference action begins.