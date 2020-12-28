UNO basketball returns from Christmas break with road trip to Kansas State

UNO’s Christmas break ends Tuesday when the Mavs travel to face Kansas State in their final scheduled nonconference game of the season.

The matchup is set for a 7 p.m. tipoff in Manhattan, Kansas. ESPN Plus will carry the game.

It’s the first action for UNO since its 82-78 defeat to Wyoming on Dec. 17. The Mavs then took time off for the holidays. They’re set to start league play with two home games against Oral Roberts this weekend.

But first, it’s a midweek trip to Kansas State.

The last time UNO played at KSU was four years ago. That night, the Mavs jumped to a 13-4 lead in the game’s first five minutes. But the Wildcats soon settled in and won 81-68.

This year’s matchup could be a bit more competitive.

Kansas State (4-5) already has suffered five defeats at home, including one to Division II Fort Hays State. K-State narrowly beat UMKC 62-58 Nov. 30.

But the Mavs (2-7), who’ve lost three straight, have not had their full roster available in a month due to injuries. Tuesday will be their seventh consecutive road game. UNO is 0-10 against Big 12 opponents since 2010-11.