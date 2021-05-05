 Skip to main content
UNO basketball signs Swedish guard Felix Lemetti
BASKETBALL

UNO men's basketball announced the signing of junior college transfer Felix Lemetti on Wednesday.

Lemetti is from Stockholm, Sweden, and has experience playing for Swedish national teams. The 6-foot-1, 190-pound guard comes to UNO after playing last season at Salt Lake Community College.

Lemetti averaged 9.9 points and 3.0 assists per game while shooting 45% from 3-point range on a team that finished 20-5 and qualified for the national tournament.

Lemetti began his college career at Fairfield, a Division I university in Connecticut. He averaged 5.3 points, 1.1 rebounds and 1.0 assists during his freshman year in 2019-20.

He's played for the Swedish national team at every level from under-15 to under-20. He's a three-time Scania King, a most valuable player award for an invitational tournament for teams from Nordic countries.

"His wealth of international experience representing his country, plus Division I experience, gives him a mature perspective from the locker room to the playing floor," UNO coach Derrin Hansen said in a press release.

Lemetti is the third newcomer to join the Mavericks' roster for the 2021-22 season, following Wichita State transfer Isaiah Poor Bear-Chandler (an Omaha central grad) and incoming freshman Frankie Fidler from Bellevue West.

