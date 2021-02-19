UNO basketball snaps 14-game losing streak with win over North Dakota

The UNO men snapped a 14-game losing streak as the Mavericks downed North Dakota 72-62 Friday night at Baxter Arena.
Short-handed due to injuries, UNO leaned on seniors Matt Pile and Ayo Akinwole as both finished with double-doubles. Pile had 17 points and 13 rebounds, while Akinwole had 15 points and 10 rebounds.
UNO jumped to a 39-23 lead in the first half before North Dakota rallied to take a lead with 15 minutes to go.
But the Mavs held North Dakota for more than seven minutes and secured the win by hitting 6 of 6 free throws in the last 24 seconds.
UNO and North Dakota will play again Saturday at 7 p.m.
» Get the full story later tonight on Omaha.com or in tomorrow's World-Herald.
