UNO basketball snaps 14-game losing streak with win over North Dakota

The UNO men snapped a 14-game losing streak as the Mavericks downed North Dakota 72-62 Friday night at Baxter Arena.

Short-handed due to injuries, UNO leaned on seniors Matt Pile and Ayo Akinwole as both finished with double-doubles. Pile had 17 points and 13 rebounds, while Akinwole had 15 points and 10 rebounds.

UNO jumped to a 39-23 lead in the first half before North Dakota rallied to take a lead with 15 minutes to go.

But the Mavs held North Dakota for more than seven minutes and secured the win by hitting 6 of 6 free throws in the last 24 seconds.

UNO and North Dakota will play again Saturday at 7 p.m.

